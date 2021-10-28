Eddie Hearn Reveals Details of Katie Taylor’s Next Fight

Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] looks set to top a Matchroom card alongside Conor Benn in December.

Team Taylor and Eddie Hearn have made no secret of the undisputed lightweight’s plans to trade leather in December before a massive showdown with Amanda Serrano in New York in the Spring of next year.

Exact details with regard to that plan have yet to be revealed officially but during fight week for this weekend’s London hosted DAZN broadcast show, Eddie Hearn has dropped some hints.

The Matchroom boss recently revealed he provisionally booked Madison Square Garden for April after having positive talks with Serrano’s team re a New York showdown – and speaking to IFL TV he revealed plans for Taylor to top a December bill.

According to Hearn, the Irish sensation will fight in Liverpool on December 11 and will share top of the bill status with Conor Benn.

An opponent wasn’t suggested but the fact it’s in Liverpool will spark Natasha Jonas rematch rumour.

The suggestion was the Bray fighter would make another mandatory defence with Estelle Mossely in title challenge pole. It was also rumoured Jonas elected against a rematch of the pair’s tight and tense May bout in favour of teaming up with Sky and pursuing options with Boxxer.

However, with Jonas calling for the rematch in the days after the first fight and Taylor set to compete in Miss Team GB’s home city that may change, while with neither Taylor or Benn hailing from Liverpool it could be that positive Jonas talks have already taken place.

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.