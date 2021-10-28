FEATURED Headline News News 

Billy Walsh Joins Wexford Hurling Backroom Team

Jonny Stapleton

Billy Walsh is once again part of a coaching team in Ireland.

The former High Performance boss man and current USA Boxing Head Coach has been named as part of the Wexford Senior Hurling coaching ticket.

Wexford’s new manager Darragh Egan officially confirmed his backroom team at the most recent county board meeting and Walsh was included in it.

The Wexford sporting legend is currently in Serbia guiding Team USA through the World Championships and is located Stateside. He is not expected to have a massive hands-on role but will have a part to play as the Yellow Bellies look to win the All Ireland for the first time since 1996.

Interestingly enough current High Performance Director Bernard Dunne was part of Jim Gavin’s backroom team during the Dub’s drive for five.

Walsh is currently enjoying success in America having reinvigorated the American boxing team, leading them to their best Olympic haul since the Sydney 2000 Games.

The Wexford man previously oversaw the greatest period in the history of Irish amateur boxing.

From humble beginnings in 2003, and a relatively sparse first few years (medal-wise), Ireland roared to the forefront of World amateur boxing during his eight years in charge. Initially criticised by some as a fruitless venture, the HPU has become one of the biggest success stories in Irish sport – and despite not being the flavour of the month at the present time produced another two Olympic medalists last summer.

Check out Walsh’s amazing medal record – HERE.

Jonny Stapleton

