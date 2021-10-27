Return of the Firecracker – Dylan McDonagh Secures Scottish Fight Date

Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] will end a two-year wait to fight in just over a month’s time.

The Jobstown fighter was last seen in the ring defeating Marius Vysniauskas in Elgin, Scotland in September 2019.

That victory came on the back of two title challenges, both of which came outside the Tallaght fighters preferred super flyweight division. He now returns in Scotland on December 4.

The fight against a yet to be confirmed opponent will play out at in an Inverness on a show promoted by Northern Sports Club, who recently signed Limerick brothers-in-law Edward Donovan and Jason Harty.

* Fight News *



"The Firecracker" @DylanMcDonagh07 returns to action



📆 Saturday 4th December

📍Inverness

🎟 £40 & £80



Currently 4-3, Dylan will be moving down to flyweight as he returns to the ring for first time in 26 Months pic.twitter.com/Hczqom9Lqb — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) October 27, 2021

The last time the ‘Firecracker’ spoke to Irish-boxing.com he was breaking his no-call-out policy in search of a fight with Ijaz Ahmed [8(0)-2(0)].

The Tallaght fighter watched Ahmed take ownership of the WBO and IBF European super-flyweight European ranking titles in February of 2021and instantly made him a target.

‘The Firecracker’ broke his usually quiet approach to share some lighthearted verbals with ‘Jazzy’ online and let it be known he is up for the fight.

The Birmingham 27-year-old seems open to the clash and speaking to Irish-boxing.com McDonagh called for the ‘craic’ to end and for some serious action to begin.

“I watched the European title fight a few weeks ago between Ijaz Ahmed and Kaisy Khamedi and was immediately on to my manager, Ian Gaughran about getting into position to fight Ahmed,” McDonagh told Irish-boxing.com.

Discussing the online banter and the fact he broke his ‘no call out policy’ the Jobsotwn fighter added: “I had a bit of craic over the last couple of weeks on social media with him – just to get his attention.

“He’s a good lad, to be fair, and took it well.”