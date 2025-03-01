Devasting Defeat – Shauna Browne Stopped in Belfast

It was devastating defeat in more ways than one for Shauna Browne in Belfast tonight.

The stage was set for the Tipperary talent to take a massive step toward fighting for the WBC lightweight world title once held by Katie Taylor on the Point of Pride card.

However, it was Elif Nur Turhan who made the statement and prompted Eddie Hearn to declare ‘remember the name’ as she moved a step closer to a shot at the Shane McGuigan-trained Caroline Dubios.

‘The Golden Turkish Warrior’ won the battle of the punchers in devasting fashion, stopping her fellow heavy-handed lightweight in the first round.

Nur Turhan landed a huge left hook Browne couldn’t recover from and the Turk secured a breakout victory as a result.

Belfast, UK: Shauna Browne v Elif Nur Turhan, Lightweight Contest 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Elif Nur Turhan celebrates.





Browne strode to the ring confident and full of life and started well. She got her jab off early and was starting to bring her backhand into play when she got caught with a fight-ending shot.

Speaking after, Eddie Hearn commended the Irish boxer for her willingness to accept the test and said she just lost to ‘one of the most exciting fighters in women’s boxing’.

Meanwhile, Jack O’Neill won an entertaining battle of the Wacko’s defeating Mo Wacko over 4 rounds in the first Irish bout of the evening.

Belfast, UK: Jack O’Neill v Mohammed Wako, Super Bantamweight Contest 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Jack O’Neill cut on his head.

The well supported Ray Ginely coached prospect dominated the bout and scored a knockdown in round 3. However, he had to deal with a bad cut as he got Irish revenge over a fighter who upset Myles Casey.