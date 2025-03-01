Surprise Star No More – Ruadhan Farrell Settles Ger Hughes Grudge in Style

There was no debate this time.

Ruadhan Farrell was the clear victor as the biggest little men grudge in Irish boxing was settled in Belfast tonight.

The Irish champion and Gerard Hughes drew the last time they met at the same SSE Arena venue, meaning they were destined to rematch at some stage.

It took a bit longer than expected, but they renewed acquaintances on the Point of Pride card, and local pride goes the way of ‘El Nino’.

The Ian Gaughran-managed Irish title holder won his third all Irish fight on the spin in style.

The 25-year-old was accurate, fluid, and dominant as he almost strode arrogantly into the winner’s circle courtesy of a 79-73 win.

It’s another massive win for the super bantamweight, who turned over with very little fanfare after five false starts. It’s also a win made bigger when you consider he was written off after defeat to Colm Murphy in the same venue two years ago.

Indeed, such was the Belfast man’s performance the ‘Ruadh Awakening’ maybe over. At this stage, the wider boxing public must be aware of the Belfast man. He is a ‘surprise star‘ no more and having won three all Irish fights on the bounce, he could now be inthe British title frame.

Hughes, who had Tony Browne in his corner, did play his part in another entertaining fight full of heart and endeavour but such was Farrell’s dominance the rivalry may now well and truly be put to bed.

Farrell found his range early in the first round, got his jab off, and started to let combinations go as the stanza progressed.

However, Hughes began to close the gap toward the end and finished the round throwing shots with his opponents back to the ropes.

The BUI Celtic and Irish champion was relaxed and fluid in the second round, bringing the confidence he showed into the build up into his boxing.

Hughes was game but an easy target and took a chopping right hand and a left hook right at the end of the three minutes.

The long spearing hands of Farrell continued to lance the Team Lee boxer in the third. Again, it didn’t stop Hughes from coming,g but the IGB boxer was also winning any inside exchanges.

Hughes was looking to work the body, possibly in an attempt to slow the taller Farrell down. ‘El Nino’ was purring by the fourth, and his accuracy drew blood from his battling rival. However, that blood seemed to spur the flamed haired Hughes on, and the last 30 seconds of the stanza where his best.

The fifth produced exactly the kind of action that was promised with Hughes pressing, willing to take one to land one and Farrell landing clean anytime he had room to work.

The Dublin trained side of the fight was applying more pressure and pushing Farrell back, although the majority of the clean work came from a fighter who was showing the benefits of activity and all Irish experience.

The tactically aware Farrell halted Hughes’ attempts to wrestle momentum away from him in the sixth showing great shot selection, an ability to fight inside and from range and doing so with an air of arrogance.

The combinations continued through the seventh and while Farrell couldn’t knock the fight out of his long time rival he was landing scoring shots.

As expected, Hughes continued to press in the final round and whipped in body shots but again the punches of the round came from the Irish champion. An uppercut left hook combo really caught the eye as the rivalry was put to bed in style.