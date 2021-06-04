Amateur Headline News News 

Bulldozing Brennan maintains Ireland’s 100 percent start to Olympic Qualifiers

Jonny Stapleton ,

Emmett Brennan made it a clean afternoon sweep for Irish boxers as he moved a step closer to Olympic qualification in Paris.

The light heavyweight followed in the footsteps of Aoife O’Rourke and Aidan Walsh and registered Olympic qualifier re-start victory.

The Dublin fighter, a National Elite Champion at super middleweight, progressed to the 81kg quarter finals thanks to victory over Swiss fighter Uke Smajli.

Brennan won the first two rounds of a highly entertaining clash to take the bout 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 on the cards.

The Dublin Docklans fighter now has two shots of securing a seat on the plane to Tokyo. Claim victory in Saturday’s quarter finals and Brennan is there if not he has a box off fall back.

Both fighters loaded up early in the first with Brennan landing a big right hand. However, after tasting the power of his Swiss foe Brennan tucked up well as the round progressed. Smajli looked the more fluid but Brennan landed some big left hooks and solid body shots from behind his tight guard and dominated the final minute.

The 30-year-old moved up the gears in the second. He ploughed forward looking to bulldoze his way toward Tokyo, applying educated pressure on his foe and looking to do some real damage en route to winning the round.

Unlike his teammate Aidan Walsh, Brennan didn’t look sit on his two-round cushion going into the last. He continued to press forward but this time Smajli meet him head-on and a highly entertaining round ensued. Both fighters landed big and often as they went to war to keep their Olympic dream alive.

The win made it three from three for Ireland this afternoon. Looking to maintain the 100 percent record will be Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh who fight tonight.

Belfast’s Walsh is first up as she takes on Mona Mestian of France, while Dubliner Harrington faces Aneta Rygielska of Poland tonight.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

LISTEN: Carl Frampton – At Home With Colin Murray

Joe O'Neill

Irish boxers have won 23 medals in World or European competitions so far this year

irishboxing

Conlan lays out new world title plans

Jonny Stapleton