Cully and Carty Lined Up for Emotional Dublin Returns on Blockbuster Card

Gary Cully and Thomas Carty look set to make ring returns in Dublin on St Patrick’s weekend.

The Kildare and Dublin boxers are just two names rumoured to make what promises to be a big night for Irish boxing even bigger.

The highly thought of and well-supported duo should be confirmed as part of the supporting cast for the Anthony Cacace – Jazza Dickens world title fight and Pierce O’Leary’s homecoming clash with Mark Chamberlain.

Queensberry’s Irish contingent, Steven Cairns, Eoghan Lavin and Bobbi Flood should also be confirmed for the undercard this week.

Stylish Sarto southpaw, Cully saw no ring action in 2025. Now having recovered from an eye injury, ‘The Diva’ moves into a new year ready to return and will look to make an impact at welterweight.

A horror ACL injury, suffered in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s week, had Heavyweight Carty pondering whether he’d ever get to step through the ropes again.

The Celtic Warrior Gym southpaw has worked hard to fully recover and will return to a venue he has had big success this Spring.