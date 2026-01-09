Change of Plan for Lewis Crocker – IBF Order Mandatory Defence Against Liam Paro

The IBF have ordered Lewis Crocker to defend his world title against Liam Paro next and formally denied a request to make a voluntary defence.

The sanctioning body issued a letter on Thursday rejecting a proposal that would have allowed Crocker to defend his newly won IBF 147lb title against former foe Conah Walker.



Rather than granting flexibility for an optional bout, the IBF has moved to enforce mandatory obligations.

As a result, Crocker has now been instructed to enter negotiations for a compulsory defence against Australian contender Paro, with the clock expected to begin on talks imminently.

The IBF had previously ordered Brian Peters-managed Paro to trade leather with Paddy Donovan in a final eliminator. The pair were meant to meet down under on January 16 for the right to challenge for the red belt.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 14 September 2025 Picture By David Cavan Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker backstage after winning his fight with Jamie Conlan





With mandatory status still up for grabs at that time, Matchroom and Team Crocker began making voluntary defence plans. A number of names were in the frame but Walker, who ‘The Croc’ previously shared the ring with, won the race and was set to challenge for the strap sometime this spring.

However, it appears that the Andy Lee trained Limerick man’s withdrawal from the Paro bout, through illness, from the eliminator has had a domino effect that inspired a massive change of plans.

Paro will now go straight into a world title fight and unless he agrees to step aside terms, he will be Crocker’s first defence.

Paro represents a significant challenge. The Queensland boxer is a former world champion at light welterweight and is a talented operator. Although there will be some who will argue he is not any more of a threat that Walker, and as such the news wont’ upset the big punching and laid back Belfast man.

Dublin’s Darragh Foley had made himself to fight Paro in Brisbane on January 16, but with another world title fight firmly in his sights the Aussie may elect against taking an risks.