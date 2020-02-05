Water-ford Works ! Exciting Deise show in the pipeline?

Boxing outside of Belfast may be handed a 2020 life line as rumour mill has begun to churn out news of a show south of the border.

Promoters across the board have recently bemoaned the expense of running a show outside of Belfast and in Dublin in particular.

In fact the costs have reached such heights Dublin has become a no go and fight nights elsewhere look unlikely.

Securing venues is said to be an issue, as too is general running costs and massive insurance increases is the straw that broke an already burdened camels back.

Things have reach such a point that Boxing Ireland brought Celtic Clash 10 to Belfast despite the fact they had just one Belfast fighter on the bill.

However, fans down south and in Munster in particular may soon have a fight night to look forward to.

Irish-boxing.com believe a show is being planned for Waterford.

Waterford and WIT in particularly hosted one of the most successful shows of 2018.

Ring Kings ran brought boxing back to Waterford for the first time in over 70 yea and so well was the professionally run fight night recieved it was held up as a standard bearer in terms of almost everything show related bar matchmaking.

The venue, the production, the atmosphere, and the organisation of a massively successful night had people from across the country keen for a show to return to Déise territory

There were plans for a show in 2019 but ‘Ridiculous obstacles’ and ‘enourmous costs’ prevented Neill Power from bringing a Ring Kings show back to the city.

It’s an all too common theme in boxing in Ireland at present. The frustration and pain was increased by the fact massive Waterford ticket seller Craig McCarthy and Navan’s Chris Blaney were forced abroad to fight for the BUI Irish middleweight title.

The fight was a natural fit for Waterford – where there was a willingness to put it on – and could have went down in folklore as one of the most atmospheric Irish title fights in recent years, but played out out of sight in Bolton.

However, Irish-boxing.com believes a Waterford show is back in the works and Ireland may at least get one show in 2020.

Considering Blaney and McCarthy drew in Bolton an Irish title rematch looks a perfect bill topper. ‘Built2Last’s’ relationship with Ring Kings also makes it safe to assume that is the fight being explored.

Rohan Date would no doubt benefit too and the nomadic welter could return home, while Rhys Moran, who debuted last Saturday is an obvious choice.

Munster fighters like Graham McCormack and Siobhan O’Leary would want on as would a host of pros left somewhat idle by the collapse of boxing in Dublin.

It has to be noted nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but Irish-boxing.com has been lead to believe those involved are working hard to get a show over the line.