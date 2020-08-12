Big Bang Pierce O’Leary scores KO win in big step up







Pierce O’Leary has scored a big KO in his big step up tonight in England.

The Dublin light welter stopped Jacob Quinn in the fourth round of their battle of the prospects.

O’Leary was in action behind-closed-doors at the Production Park Studios in Wakefield and systematically broke down Quinn, eventually sending him down and out at the start of the fourth round.

Stepping up to six rounds for the first time on the opening midweek #MTKFightNight bill, O’Leary was largely dominant against a game foe.

Initially due to face Harry Limburn, O’Leary was faced with a late replacement and a switch to a southpaw test with Quinn stepping into the breach.

Boasting an identical record, albeit against weaker/negative journeymen, Quinn represented an early step up for the 20-year-old Irishman and one O’Leary took completely in his stride.

Since debuting last October with a win over solid Nicaraguan Oscar Amador, ‘Big Bang’ has scored dominant wins over tricky journeymen Chris Adaway and Liam Richards as well as a highlight reel knockout of Alec Bazza.

Tonight he gave his most polished performance to date and took out his opponent when the chance arose.

O’Leary – boxing for the first time since linking up with Al Smith at the iBox Gym in London – began patiently, looking to inch down the distance. Cornering Quinn midway through the opener, he landed some thudding body shots while the English underdog looked to fire off some rangy straights in response. O’Leary finished up with some chopping swings upstairs in what was a competitive start.

Switching southpaw, O’Leary made a dent to the body at the start of the second and his Huddersfield foe almost looked set to wilt. Quinn did start to fire back with a handful of snappy shots but the Irish youngster was in the ascendency. Stepping up the pace, a southpaw right hand would knock Quinn off balance as O’Leary finished the session strongly.

Driving Quinn to the ropes early in the third, a two-punch hook-uppercut combination from O’Leary rocked his opponent’s head back. Lashing shots into the body, O’Leary was caving in the midriff of the late replacement and Quinn was beginning to bend over completely. A warning for straying low halted the momentum in the closing seconds and Quinn survived to the fourth.

Going back to his corner, Quinn informed his team that he could not hear out of his right ear and requested one more round to attempt to make an impression. Sensing blood, O’Leary pounced at the start of the fourth, with a huge left hook turning his opponent’s head on a swivel and his legs to jelly, forcing him to take a knee. Quinn rose unsteadily but the towel came in and the big win was confirmed.

The stoppage win sees O’Leary improve to 5(2)-0 while Quinn drops to 4(0)-1(1) following a punishing night.

The inner-city Dub will be looking to get back into the ring as soon as possible to build on a result which will have turned people’s heads – not least Jacob Quinn.