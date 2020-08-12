WATCH LIVE: Jono Carroll, Sean McComb, and Pierce O’Leary Fights







The busiest night of Irish boxing since February is upon us with THREE boxers from these shores in action.

The Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England, is the venue for the first post-Lockdown #MTKFightNight.

Finglas-Dunshaughlin super feather Jono Carroll tops the bill against Maxi Hughes, Turf Lodge lightweight Sean McComb provides chief support versus Siar Ozgul, and inner-city Dub Pierce O’Leary takes a step-up versus Jacob Quinn.

The running order for the night can be found here.

Action begins tonight at 7:00pm (Irish time) and you will be able to watch a live stream with Alex Steedman and Barry Jones below.

Watch the fights live below:



Additionally, from 9:00pm onwards, the bill will be shown live on Sky channel 192.