Jono Carroll v Maxi Hughes RUNNING ORDER







The first midweek #MTKFightNight takes place this evening and three Irish boxers are in action.

Jono Carroll headlines the opening night of action from Production Park Studios in Wakefield versus Maxi Hughes and he is ably supported by Pierce O’Leary and Sean McComb.

McComb is chief support and takes on tough Turk Siar Ozgul while O’Leary is on earlier against fellow undefeated prospect Jacob Quinn.

For Ireland, the entire card will be streamed live, with commentary, on iFL TV – with the main fights on Showcase TV – and the running order for the bill is as follows.

All times Irish Time

7:00pm – Broadcast begins on iFL TV YouTube and ESPN+

Bout 1

Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds

CRAIG MACINTYRE vs. ISHMAEL ELLIS

Bout 2 (approximately 8:00pm)

Super-lightweight, 6 Rounds

PIERCE O’LEARY vs. JACOB QUINN

Bout 3

WBC Youth Welterweight Title, 8 Rounds

SAHIR IQBAL vs. MAREDUDD THOMAS

9:00pm – Broadcast begins on Showcase TV (Sky Channel 192)

Bout 4

Super-lightweight, 10 Rounds

SEAN MCCOMB vs. SIAR OZGUL

Bout 5: Main Event (approximately 10:00pm)

Lightweight, 10 Rounds

JONO CARROLL vs. MAXI HUGHES

All times are estimates and bouts could start earlier or later.