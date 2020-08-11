Headline News Latest News 

Jono Carroll v Maxi Hughes RUNNING ORDER

Joe O'Neill

The first midweek #MTKFightNight takes place this evening and three Irish boxers are in action.

Jono Carroll headlines the opening night of action from Production Park Studios in Wakefield versus Maxi Hughes and he is ably supported by Pierce O’Leary and Sean McComb.

McComb is chief support and takes on tough Turk Siar Ozgul while O’Leary is on earlier against fellow undefeated prospect Jacob Quinn.

For Ireland, the entire card will be streamed live, with commentary, on iFL TV – with the main fights on Showcase TV – and the running order for the bill is as follows.

All times Irish Time

7:00pm – Broadcast begins on iFL TV YouTube and ESPN+

Bout 1
Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds
CRAIG MACINTYRE vs. ISHMAEL ELLIS

Bout 2 (approximately 8:00pm)
Super-lightweight, 6 Rounds
PIERCE O’LEARY vs. JACOB QUINN

Bout 3
WBC Youth Welterweight Title, 8 Rounds
SAHIR IQBAL vs. MAREDUDD THOMAS

9:00pm – Broadcast begins on Showcase TV (Sky Channel 192)

Bout 4
Super-lightweight, 10 Rounds
SEAN MCCOMB vs. SIAR OZGUL

Bout 5: Main Event (approximately 10:00pm)
Lightweight, 10 Rounds
JONO CARROLL vs. MAXI HUGHES

All times are estimates and bouts could start earlier or later.

Joe O'Neill

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]