Headline News Latest News Videos 

WATCH: Eric Donovan Talks the Talk with Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew

Joe O'Neill ,

Eric Donovan continues to charm all before him ahead of his big break this Friday night.

Yesterday the Kildare featherweight was one of the featured guests on Matchroom’s Talk The Talk show presented by Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew.

The pair were certainly wowed by Donovan’s charisma, with Hearn praising his ability as a talker with Bellew noting his ability as a fighter.

Watch Eric Donovan’s segment below:

Joe O'Neill

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]