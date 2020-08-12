WATCH: Eric Donovan Talks the Talk with Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew







Eric Donovan continues to charm all before him ahead of his big break this Friday night.

Yesterday the Kildare featherweight was one of the featured guests on Matchroom’s Talk The Talk show presented by Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew.

The pair were certainly wowed by Donovan’s charisma, with Hearn praising his ability as a talker with Bellew noting his ability as a fighter.

I think Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew are a little bit smitten with @eric_donovan60…https://t.co/7X5w9U7xD0 pic.twitter.com/75U2vBNVwP — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) August 11, 2020

Watch Eric Donovan’s segment below:

