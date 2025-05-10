Bewing Up a Storm – Ian Gaughran Excited About Aaron O’Donoghue’s Prospects

Ian Gaughran delivered a weather warning, declaring a Storm is coming.

The IGB boss has added Aaron ‘The Storm’ O’Donoghue to his roster and is adamant the Cork fighter is ready to make an impact domestically.

The Elite title winner already has two pro wins to his name, but both played in America, and it’s understood he teamed up with Gaughran in a bid to explore options on the Irish scene.

The latest Rebel county puncher does fight closer to home this weekend as he populates a card in Manchester on Saturday night.

The plan seems to be to get some more rounds under the belt before looking to get on the many shows proposed for Ireland later this year – and If the Munster man is added to any domestic bill, fans will get to see an ‘immense’ talent at work predicts Gaughran.

“He’s a new signing to the stable and he’s one we are very excited about,” Gaughran told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s an Elite champion, he’s already 2-0 as a professional and he is immensely talented. I’m really looking forward to seeing him fight because he’s supremely talented. He is one that can go really far in the game. I’m really excited about what he can do.”

It seems Gaughran isn’t the only one eager to see the new to the scene prospect in the flesh.

“It looks like there is going to be a crowd coming from Cork. They haven’t had the chance to see him because he’s been fighting in America, which is a trek.”

O’Donoghue won’t be the only fighter Gaughran has on the bill in Manchester. In fact, he won’t be the only fighter the Dublin manager has in the Hideout-hosted four-rounder.

Dublin away corner specialist, Jacob Marrer, also an IGB fighter, mans the opposite corner. It’s a match up of convience but also a good solid test for O’Donoghue argues Gaughran.

“We put this together pretty late and there was a shortage of opponents, so it was a case of if Jacob was willing to step in and fight Arron and he was happy to do it. Jacob is one of the best road men around, he’s tough, he boxers, he counterpunches and he’s fast becoming known as a boxer who can give prospects a test when they move through the rounds.

“It’s a good fight for Aaron. It’s a nice little look at a southpaw so early in his career too.”