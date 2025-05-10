‘I Respect The Man But..’ – Cacace Says Niceities Are Over Once the First Bell Rings

The respect will go out the window once the first bell chimes, claims Anthony Cacace.

‘The Apache’ trades leather with Leigh Wood, in what is being billed as a potential Fight of the Year, in the Nottingham Arena on Saturday night.

Unlike when ‘Lethal’ fought Michael Conlan, insults haven’t been traded throughout the lead-up to the fight.

However, a peaceful and harmonious build-up doesn’t mean the always laid back former IBF super featherweight world champion won’t be ready to go to war in the former two-time world champion’s backyard.

“I have nothing but respect for Leigh, but I’m here to do the job and I’ll do that on Saturday night,” he says.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 09: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Weigh-In at the Albert Hall Conference Centre, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions, 9th May 2025. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

“There hasn’t been too much animosity or anything like that. It’s just another fight for me,” he adds in typical laid-back fashion.

“I respect the man but I do genuinely want to punch his head in. It’s nothing but respect between us but I’m going to do a job.”

The fight is the highlight of the weekend in terms of world boxing and has proved to be one of the more eagerly anticipated clashes of the year.

Being in such a spotlight against such a fighter isn’t something that is lost on the Holy Trinity graduate, who struggled for opportunities up until a year ago.

“If you were to look at my life two years ago, I was nowhere,” Cacace added.

“I’ve watched him for years. When I wasn’t really doing much, or getting many opportunities, I was watching him fight. He’s the Cinderella of Nottingham and I’ve come here to do the business,” he continued before discussing the Nottingham element.

“I could have done this fight in Belfast if I wanted.

“I’m sure Leigh would have travelled to Belfast, but I decided to come to Nottingham. I thought Leigh sells a lot of tickets and it would be something new for me. It doesn’t matter where it is, it’s Leigh who’s in front of me.”