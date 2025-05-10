Frank Warren Makes Bold Anthony Cacace Promise and Prediction

The Nottingham Arena will host the 2025 Fight of the Year tonight, predicts Frank Warren.

The veteran promoter is adamant that Anthony Cacace’s IBO title defence against Leigh Wood will catch fire.

Indeed, he believes the Belfast and Nottingham native’s styles will produce the kind of fireworks that will be remembered come award season.

The Queensberry boss believes we will witness the king of all 2025 fights on DAZN.

“I’m telling you now, this will be fight of the year,” said Warren when discussing the super featherweight match-up.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 09: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Weigh-In at the Albert Hall Conference Centre, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions, 9th May 2025. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

“It has fight of the year written all over it. This will be The Ring fight of the year for 2025.”

Warren, who now promotes both former world champions, also promised that something even bigger than the eagerly anticipated clash awaits the winner.

He suggests the fact that both are aware of that will inspire Fight of the Year kind of performances.

“It is a must-win fight for both of them. The winner will go on and be involved in a massive fight this year.

“They know what it is all about and they know what they’ve got to do. I think we are going to see something extra, extra special.”