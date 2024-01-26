Paddy Gallagher can’t see any way in which Tommy McCarthy concedes to a cocky Cheavon Clarke.

The former European cruiserweight champion takes on the Matchroom prospect at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night – and there is a sense he is being lined up as a big-name scalp for a fighter eager to kick on.

If that is the case, the DAZN-aligned promotional outfit are going be left upset in Belfast this weekend, suggests the Commonwealth Games medal winner turned coach.

‘The Pat Man’ is certain the Mark Dunlop-guided 33-year-old will win his first major fight in Belfast since he defeated Courtney Fry on the inaugural Féile Fight Night way back in 2015.

“I’m 100% confident he will win, really couldn’t see him losing,” former Irish and BUI Celtic champion Gallagher tells Irish-Boxing.com.

Gallagher reveals McCarthy has been pushed but he’s responded well and it’s propelled him forward.

“He’s got his head in the game, he’s confident in himself and is really enjoying it, considering he’s been put through the wringer. He’s showing great signs of improvement,” he adds before predicting a new look ‘Mack Attack’ on Saturday.

“I think people will enjoy watching it and seeing the older Tommy come again.”

Clarke, a European Championships silver medal winner and Olympian has been moved fast since turning over.

The Jamaica-born Britain hasn’t put a foot wrong to date, trumping some bigger names performances against decent opposition.

Gallagher, who retired after his controversial defeat to Chris Jenkins on the Conlan-Doheny Féile undercard, is aware ‘C4’ poses an explosive threat but is adamant he is not as dangerous as people or indeed, he thinks he is.

“I think he’s good, cocky and a bit sure of himself. Thinks he’s better than what he is but still brings a bit to the table.”

Speaking on his return to the pro arena, albeit as a coach, not a fighter, he added: “I’ve been enjoying it. Apart from taking up a large part of my Christmas break I’ve loved it. Having a laugh with my mates, seeing him doing well and doing something I love. Hard to beat. The build-up and stuff is good, things that I miss. I’m buzzing for fight night.”