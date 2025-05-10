I’ll KO Cacace – Leigh Wood Tells Irish Fans to get Ready to Relive Michael Conlan Nightmare

Leigh Wood says Anthony Cacace will fall ala Michael Conlan in Nottingham on Saturday night.

Wood welcomes a Belfast favourite to his hometown for the second time when he shares the ring with ‘The Apace’ live on DAZN – and says the result will be the same.

‘Lethal’ predicts he’ll knock out the former IBF super featherweight world champion in their IBO title fight – and claims he will deliver on the promise just like he did against Conlan in 2022.

“I see myself getting him out of there,” he said.

“I really do. I don’t just say that for the camera, look back at all my fights. You all know about the Conlan fight, I said I’d get him late. I knew I’d get him late. I knew I was making him work. I said if I hadn’t knocked him out by round 12 that I would knock him out in round 12 – and I did. It’s the same for this fight, I’m confident I’m going to get him out of there.”

Wood’s power has been recognised by Cacace, but the 36-year-old has warned he packs a punch too.

Not to mention many in the game, including Conlan, argue the Belfast man’s activity and run of form make him favourite going into the eagerly anticipated dust-up.

Wood disagrees.

“A lot of people are probably betting on that lay-off to be my undoing, but I’ll prove them wrong,” Wood said.

“It’s been 19 months out of the ring, but not out of the gym. I’ve always been working, doing what I can do and living the life.

“That is what will pay dividends for me on fight night. I live the life. It’s not just for a week, but it’s week in, week out, year in and year out.

“I’m extremely focused, I’ve done everything I need to do and I feel great.”