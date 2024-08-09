Baller – Zaur Antia praises Grainne Walsh’s football skills

High-Performance boss Zaur Antia doesn’t just like how Grainne Walsh performs in the ring. The ‘Godfather of Irish Boxing’ is a fan of her footballing abilities.

The Georgian was a big advocate for the Offaly native to be selected as Ireland’s representative at the competitive weight of 66kg and backed her to medal at the Games after she overcame disappointments and hurdles to qualify for Paris.

As it was the Irish champion fell at the first hurdle, admittedly underperforming and suffering a disappointing defeat to Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary.

In true Walsh fashion, she wasn’t long about putting out a defiant message and promising to comeback stronger. The 28-year-old also managed to ensure she enjoyed herself in the Olympic Village and took an opportunity to show off her football skill.

Antia was certainly impressed as the former Shamrock Rovers left winger bossed a five aside between Ireland and the Cuban boxing team.