‘Heartfelt’ Harrington – Indian Sporting Sensation tells how Double Champ helped her when she was ‘lost’

How special Kellie Harrington can be outside the ring has been highlighted by an Indian Sporting hero.

The Dubliner’s sporting prowess was clear for all to see and will be a thing of folklore post her back-to-back Olympic gold medal win in Paris on Tuesday night.

It was win and achievement celebrated across Ireland and a victory that the Indian flag bearer of all people rejoiced in too.

It’s not quite that Badminton player Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a fan of the Dubliner’s skillset more one of India’s sporting favourites developed a gra for Harrington after a kind gesture by the Dub.

Sindhu revealed Harrington, who visited a care home in Paris with her medal on Wednesday, had sent her some lovely messages when she was ‘struggling to cope’ The Indian star revealed the messages came just eight weeks after the pair had met and were very much appreciated.

“When I was lost and struggling to cope, one of the most heartfelt messages I received was from an Irish boxer I had met less than eight weeks earlier. It was from a champion who probably knew what I was feeling, and it was heartwarming,” she said of Harrington, who is famed for her work at St Vincent’s Hospital.



“This hard-hitting, badass lady is an Olympic champion, European champion, and world champion, among other titles. She is the defending gold medalist from Tokyo. The first thing I said to her after seeing her spar was, “I wouldn’t want to be on the end of one of those punches!” she adds before revealing she has become close with Team Ireland.



“Somehow, the Irish boxing contingent became such dear friends of mine that I’ve started watching boxing.



“I am proud to say that my dear friend Kellie is now a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a certified badass lady. Damian, Zaur, and the whole coaching team, you guys deserved this.”