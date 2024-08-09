Going for GOLD – Three boxers contest European finals on Saturday

Three Irish boxers mine for European gold in Banja Luca on Saturday.

Aleigha Murphy, Ruth Dossen and Dominic Barrett secured final spots with impressive European School Championships semi-final wins on Thursday – and following a rest day will box for champion status in the respective weights.

Crumlin’s Murphy is up first, the boxer, whose twin Alannah Murphy claimed a bronze medal in the same competition, contests the 46kg final against Poland’s Amelia Urban.

That clash is Bout 6 of the Afternoon Session which gloves off at 1:00pm.

Featherweight Dossen of Olympic Galway hopes to give back her silver and take gold when she shares the ring with Jovana Damjanovic of Serbia in Bout 10.

Titan’s Barrett contests Bout 10 of the evening session, which starts at 4:30 pm, the Galway youngster takes on Poland’s Natan Styczek.

Ireland come home with seven medals, the second-highest haul of any country, four bronze and Saturday will determine whether the remaining three are silver or gold.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon