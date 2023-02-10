Ariel Helwani told not to sleep on little-known Irish ‘Bogeyman’

There is an Irish bogeyman giving Canadian fighters nightmares that we shouldn’t sleep on, that’s according to Petesy Carroll co-host of The Ringer MMA show.

In a recent edition of the popular pod, Carroll told the well know combat journalist Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall about Tommy Carroll.

Indeed, he warned them to get on the Carroll train before it’s full and leaves the station.

Carroll claims his cousin is impressing in Canada, is ‘slick’, ‘packs a big wallop’, and could eventually crossover Conor McGregor style.

Tommy Carroll used to box out Bracken Boxing Club and won Dublin titles in the Ballbrigan club’s crest.

However, the Skerries native was relatively unknown outside hardcore boxing circles, until now.

Interestingly, Carroll is working out of the same club Quinit Boxing Club as another Irish fighter making waves in Canada, Shauna O’Callaghan.

The Crossmaglen puncher, who won a European Junior silver in 2015 and collected nine Irish titles across the grades and age groups, won the most recent British Columbia Provincial Championships, which is one of three major tournaments in Canadian Boxing. They act as a feeder tournament to the BC Golden Gloves Championships and align with the Canadian National Championships each year.

Carroll, 10 years out of the sport, returned to the ring with Quinit in 2022 and has won a number of fights since. Set to soon face the Canadian champion, his rise could really kick into gear.