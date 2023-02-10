Jason Quigley National Stadium OPPONENT CONFIRMED

Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] will look to tame a Dane when he makes his Irish debut on April 1at.

The popular Donegal middleweight, returning from a world title loss in late 2021, fights for the first time as a pro in Ireland when he tops an Elite Sheer bill at the National Stadium this Spring.

The first fighter to share the South Circular Road ring with the World Championship silver medalist since Rachid Hamani back in May 5 of 2013 will be Denmark’s Kim Poulsen.

The 36-year-old comes to Dublin with a respectable looking 30(8)-6(4) record and has previously shared the ring with the likes of Kerman Lejarraga and Anthony Yigit.

Quigley will be heavily fancied to beat the Austria-based Dane, who was last seen being stopped by Hungarian journeyman Ferenc Katona in December. Poulsen invariably loses when he steps up the levels and although he has 30 wins hasn’t beaten anyone near the level of world title challenger Quigley.

Populating the undercard will be the Donovan brothers Edward and Paddy, Brett McGinty, Liam Walsh, Danny Keating and a title fight between James McGivern and Tony McGlynn.

Quigley’s return to headline the first Elite Sheer sports boxing show is a significant statement – an event which will showcase an undercard of emerging prospects, in-demand domestic bouts and exciting entertainment for Irish fans to engage.

“I’m ready for the return,” Quigley said.

“It’s great to be back in the frame of mind of having a fight again and having the focus and purpose of a fight coming up.

“I’ve had a lot of time off and done a lot of thinking. I’ve always stayed in shape. I love keeping fit and I think I always knew it was only a matter of time before I’d be back.

“I had to make sure that it was done right and I wasn’t just going to go back in there for the sake of it.”