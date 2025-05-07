‘You’ll Find Out Soon’ – Anthony Cacace Teases World Title News

Anthony Cacace says he’ll be handed the chance to become a two-time world champion when he beats Leigh Wood this weekend.

‘The Apache’ faces the Brit in an IBO super featherweight title fight at Nottingham Arena on Saturday.

In order to get the eagerly anticipated clash over the line, the Belfast boxer had to vacate his IBF world title he won by defeating Joe Cordina.

That move surprised some and drew criticism from Eddie Hearn in particular, but the 36-year-old was honest about the reason behind the decision.

The Holy Trinity graduate vacated with his family in mind, taking the more lucrative fight for their benefit.

It also seems that Cacace hasn’t left the world title picture. The 36-year-old claims the massive DAZN broadcast bout is a defacto world title eliminator.

“It’s the big fights now, but, you know, the winner of me and Wood – which will be myself – will box for a world title,” he told Boxingscene. “I don’t know [who it will be against] yet, I don’t know yet, but you’ll find out pretty soon.”

Refreshing peoples memories on his vacate reasons he adds: “Financially, it was a no-brainer, do you know what I mean? It’s double the money for Leigh [compared to fighting mandatory Sugar Nunez], and if you get offered a job and it’s double the money.. you know. It may have been different if I was 28, but I’m 36, and the road’s getting shorter, so it’s time to capitalize.”