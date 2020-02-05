Windsor Park – Carl Frampton’s history attempt set for stadium setting – new date being discussed

Carl Frampton could make Irish boxing history in a sold out stadium this Summer.

Irish-boxing.com believes Windsor Park is back on the agenda for ‘The Jackal’s’ proposed Summer world title fight.

It’s become pretty clear since the Belfast fighter defeated Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas last November that his next fight will be against Jamel Herring.

The WBO super featherweight world champion was open about the fact he would like to travel and stated early on that he would like to defend his title in Belfast.

Bob Arum has since confirmed that will be the case dismissing rumours Frampton wouldn’t return from his hand injuries in time.

All of which means the 32-year-old could become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion, make history in his home city and increase his Ireland’s greatest ever boxer claim.

Late last year Irish-boxing.com was informed the SSE Arena was booked for an unconfirmed Saturday in May and it looked odds on the massive fight would play out indoors.

The reason for the smaller venue had roots in Top Rank’s concerns about the weather rather than any ticket worries.

While the May SSE Arena plans were never officially confirmed, Frampton himself did admit it was being explored as a venue, while at the same time pushing for Windsor.

The Jamie Moore trained fighter argued weather wouldn’t be an issue pointing out he fought in Windsor against Luke Jackson in the rain and against Kiko Martinez in a purpose built Titanic Stadium on a cold September night – and both were sold out cards.

It now seems Frampton and a massive card will return to Windsor. Irish-boxing.com believe it’s back on the table and the front runner venue wise – and the Irish News claim they have been informed June 13 is the fight date.

If Windsor is confirmed as a venue that would mean Belfast would most likely have two Stadium either end of the Summer with Michael Conlan expected to challenge for a world title at the Feile in August.