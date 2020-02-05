Logo



Fearless Feargal to add further Irish interest to massive St Patrick’s Day Conlan card

Feargal McCrory [11(7)-0] will make a dream American debut on St Patrick’s Day having secured a slot on the perfect card.

‘Fearless’ will compete against a yet to be confirmed opponent on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Belmar Preciado.

As a result the Tyrone super featherweight will upgrade from the Belfast small hall scene to Madison Square Garden, albeit the HULU Theater, New York and a big Top Rank card.

Then there is the St Patrick’s Day element, meaning it’s the perfect chance for McCrory to impress a large Irish American audience and prove his ticket selling capabilities.

It’s a massive chance for the 27-year-old to impress and seems instant reward for the bold move to relocate his career.

The Irish lightweight champion signed a deal with Havoc Management and Advisory Inc and it seems they have delivered.

The fighter, who will train between Belfast and Brooklyn working under Andre Rozier in camp and John Breen whilst at home, gets to make his American debut on the Irishist of Irish card in New York, Micheal Conlan’s annual St Patrick’s Day celebration.

McCrory joins Limerick’s Paddy Donovan on the undercard. The Andy Lee trained Top Rank fighter was confirmed as a participant of the eagerly anticipated fight night last year.

Speaking on social media McCrory revealed: “My 12th fight will be in Madison Square Garden this St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a massive opportunity. An opportunity I have worked my ass off for and one I will grab with both hands! It’s definitely been a journey to this point but we’re only getting started.

“Thanks to everyone who has been part of my career to date and helped get me to this stage. There’s so many people from my family to John Breen and my amazing sponsors.”

