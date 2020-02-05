Logo



Tommy McCarthy within touching distance of a world title shot

Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] believes he is just one win a way from a world title shot.

The Belfast cruiserweight is mandatory for the European title and expects to fight Nikodem Jezewski [17(9)-0-1] – the fighter he was initially scheduled to fight for the vacant EU strap – for main Continental title.

However, McCarthy doesn’t see that bout as just a chance to add serious silverware to his collection, the 28-year-old see’s it as direct passage to a world title shot.

‘Mac Attack’ has seen MHD stable mate James Tennyson go straight from winning continental honours to challenging Tevin Farmer for the IBF world title.

He also witnessed the last holder of the cruiserweight EBU crown, Lawerence Okolie secure an immediate shot at the vacant WBO after becoming king of Europe.

It’s a case of if they can do it why can’t I for the Mark Dunlop managed fighter.

“I feel like I could be just one win away from a world title shot,” McCarthy told Irish-boxing.com.

“Just judging off James Tennyson, he won the European and he fought for the world title and as you say Okolie is the same. It’s just one step away, your looking at winning that and your fighting for the world title. It could be that close.”

It’s a massive turn around for the popular big man. At first a period of inactivity appeared to have cost him dear and then after a run of fights he ran into a Richard Riakporhe shaped stumbling block.

A win in Italy over Fabio Turchi put him back on track and now he is closing in on the world scene.

“When I take a step back and think about it, it is mad, but to be honest I never stopped believing. I always knew it was around the corner,” he comments.

McCarthy was speaking from his new Dublin training base. The Pete Taylor trained fighter has yet to receive an official fight date, but has started full time training in the knowledge his European title fight is nearing.

“I was coming down three times a week keep thinking over, but since January I am down full time. You never know, the position I am in you can get four weeks notice so you need to be ready to go. ”

