‘It stings’ – Hurting Siobhan O’Leary wants Kathopouli rematch

Next on the agenda is some good eating, but Siobhan O’Leary [3(1)-1] would eventually love to sink her teeth into Eftychia Kathopouli [4-1] again.

The hard hitting Kerry native and ‘Greek Trouble’ served up a Fight of the Year contender away from the spot light in the not so fight renowned fight hub of Glivebank Hotel, Gelnrothes on Friday night.

The pair went to war for the Celtic Nation title and the Scottish based Greek came away with the spoils.

The straight talking straight right specialist admitted her opponent deserved victory after six hard fought closely contest rounds.

However, the Limerick based Kerry woman is adamant she has the beating of the relentless 38-year-old and would love ‘to run it back’- which seems to be Kerry for do it again.

“I haven’t a baldy notion whats next. All I know is what is happening the next two weeks and that is me eating,” O’Leary told Irish-boxing.com suggesting we had asked a stupid question before getting to the root the enquiry.

“Look I would love a rematch. I would love it. I’d love to run it back and you know what I think people would love to see it. People would love to see it Ireland. Everyone I have spoken to has said it was a brilliant fight to watch, it was exciting fight to watch and that it was all action. I would love to run it back because I know I have the beatings of her. I know I do.”

It was a fight anyone that seen it, be it ringside or via shaky facebook feeds enjoyed and clash that Irish fans instantly lamented didn’t play out on Irish soil.

Indeed, it was one of those ‘no one comes away a loser’ bouts, expect there was a loser, O’Leary and well she knows.

The Boxing Ireland fighter accepts the defeat but admits it still stings – and she she can’t take any solace in the fact she played her part in an all action entertaining dust up.

“I am never going to say I am ok with losing. I hate it, I really hate it. But look it’s part and parcel of growing, it’s part and parcel of finding out what I am really made of and whether or not I can overcome this, which I can.

“It was a great fight, very entertaining, it was all action, the ref did comment that he didn’t have to step in once. There isn’t many fights that are like that and fair dues to my opponent she played a part in that too. But I don’t take solace in it being a good fight, it stings. I have watched it twice and it was painful each time to watch.”

Adding to that pain of defeat is the fact O’Leary believes she had the beatings of her opponent.

It did look like an away title win was on the cards when at the end of an impressive round O’Leary dropped the Greek.

However, the home fighter grew into the fight as the rounds progressed and O’Leary believes she played her part in that happening.

“I don’t want to be too negative about it but I feel I gave it away. I did I gave it away. I had the makings of her in the first and then I just lost the head. I lost focus. “