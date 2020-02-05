Logo



Navigation

‘Mark my words, they will remeber me’ – Preciado promises to ruin St Patrick’s Day for Conlan and his faithful

By | on February 5, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Belmar Preciado [20(13)-2(1)-1] is adamant he will ruin Michael Conlan’s annual Garden party.

The Colombian was yesterday confirmed as the Irish featherweight’s next opponent.

It was revealed on Monday night that the pair will trade leather at the in the HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

Preciado is already talking a good game and claims he is coming to New York to win.

The 31-year-old is adamant he is not your average opponent and warns the thousands that come to support Top Rank fighter Conlan [13(7)-0] that he will leave a lasting impression on them.

“The fans will be there to see Conlan, but mark my words, they will remember me. I am more than just another ‘opponent.’ When I win, I won’t be surprised. I am prepared for a hard 10 rounds,” said Preciado.

On the contrary Conlan, for whom this fight might be his last before a world title challenge, claims it will be him that will be putting on the show.

The Olympic medal winner is looking forward to passing the test he believes the tough Colombian will bring so he can give extra reason to celebrate on March 17.

“I’m honoured to return to the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, and fight for the fourth straight St. Patrick’s Day,” said Conlan.

“I know how tough Preciado is, but this fight is a great test as I continue on my path towards becoming a world champion.

“Fighting in New York City is very special for me. The fans have been very supportive right from the beginning at my pro debut on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017, and I look forward to putting on another tremendous show for them this year.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media