‘Mark my words, they will remeber me’ – Preciado promises to ruin St Patrick’s Day for Conlan and his faithful

Belmar Preciado [20(13)-2(1)-1] is adamant he will ruin Michael Conlan’s annual Garden party.

The Colombian was yesterday confirmed as the Irish featherweight’s next opponent.

It was revealed on Monday night that the pair will trade leather at the in the HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day.

Preciado is already talking a good game and claims he is coming to New York to win.

The 31-year-old is adamant he is not your average opponent and warns the thousands that come to support Top Rank fighter Conlan [13(7)-0] that he will leave a lasting impression on them.

“The fans will be there to see Conlan, but mark my words, they will remember me. I am more than just another ‘opponent.’ When I win, I won’t be surprised. I am prepared for a hard 10 rounds,” said Preciado.

On the contrary Conlan, for whom this fight might be his last before a world title challenge, claims it will be him that will be putting on the show.

The Olympic medal winner is looking forward to passing the test he believes the tough Colombian will bring so he can give extra reason to celebrate on March 17.

“I’m honoured to return to the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, and fight for the fourth straight St. Patrick’s Day,” said Conlan.

“I know how tough Preciado is, but this fight is a great test as I continue on my path towards becoming a world champion.

“Fighting in New York City is very special for me. The fans have been very supportive right from the beginning at my pro debut on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017, and I look forward to putting on another tremendous show for them this year.”