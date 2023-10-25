Community not Championships important for Senior winner Lauren Boyan

It’s more about Community than Championships for Lauren Boyan although that didn’t stop her accessorizing the medal draped around her next in with a smile on Saturday.

Boyan was crowned National Senior Champion at featherweight after she outpointed Lauryn Walsh of Spartan BC at the National Stadium.

It’s a massive win and a huge achievement for the late-to-the-game puncher. It’s also a victory she was happy to celebrate but it’s clear there is more to boxing than winning for the St Brigid’s fighter.

“I don’t know what to say about the medal and stuff. I just love boxing. It’s very much part of my journey and where I am at the moment but for me it’s more about the people and the community around me,” she tells Irish-boxing.com before suggesting her boxing family at St Brigid’s Edenderry are that community.

“I feel like I’ve finally found what I was looking for in terms of the club and I’d say in terms of the people.

“I went into the club last year and my goal was to win the seniors. Then time goes along and we are getting lots of sparring and top-notch coaching and before you know it you’re here. It came around so quick. It really was my goal but there were other things along with that to make it a good goal. I’m happy.”

Reflecting on the fight that secured her Senior Champion status and left her happy, Boyan, who found her feet in boxing at Crumlin BC, said: “I’m a bit of an overthinker. I was trying to stay as relaxed as I could, so I wasn’t in my head as much as I normally would be. It went well. I wanted to start fast and get the jab going and I think I did that.”

The victory allows the former jockey toward the National Elites and having a go at a title currently held by all time Irish great Michaela Walsh is something she is certainly considering.

“Who knows I’ve a lot of things going on at the moment with work and college, so who knows. I don’t feel like I’m ready to part with it yet. I feel like I’m only starting, I found a good club and good people – not that any of the rest of them weren’t [good], but it feels right.”

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding