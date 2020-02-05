Logo



Navigation

Dominic Donegan claims Graham McCormack has agreed to Celtic title fight

By | on February 5, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] claims he has verbally agreed to fight Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] for the Celtic Title.

The Cavan fighter says he personally contacted his fellow unbeaten light middleweight to inquire about a Cavan Limerick BUI Celtic title fight pre his Celtic Clash 10 bout last weekend.

‘Da Bomb’ told Irish-boxing.com that ‘G Train’ was willing to pull into that station and agreed in principle to fight.

“I offered the fight to Graham McCormack,” said the Jonathan Lewins trained fighter.

“I contacted him and said if I win tonight and the Celtic title is vacant then we should fight. He said ‘definitely’ but he didn’t think the Celtic tile would be vacant. I asked if I could make it happen would he and he said he would.”

While solider Donegan claimed McCormack was willing he did have his reservations. The Cavan man, who also took time to call out his fellow county man Owen Duffy in Belfast on Saturday, pointed out there was a caveat.

According to Donegan, McCormack wants a cash offer to fight rather than taking a ticket deal.

“But then he said ‘If the offer was right’. Now that’s the thing. The offer is the title. There will be no silly money. The two of us 5-0 and looking to kick on. I want it to happen he would be mad not to take it. If he wants to fight and fight for a title lets make it happen.”

McCormack has recently been vocal about his desire to fight for the Celtic strap and feels he is the light middleweight in pole position to challenge for a title currently in the possession of Paddy Gallagher.

However, he has recently split from Boxing Ireland and has noted that the lack of shows in the South has slowed his progress.

Belfast is not really an option ticket wise for the Limerick man as it’s too far for his support to travel.

There has also been murmurs of a Munster show and a deal being struck with Cillian Reardon for the aforementioned title.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media