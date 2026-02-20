Wavey Warning: Daniel Fakoyede Wants More Than Just Rounds from Skobenko

It looks like Jason Quigley brought German Skobenko in to give Daniel Fakoyede rounds. Although the former world title challenger may have forgotten to tell the heavyweight.

The well-traveled Ukrainian road warrior comes to Donegal with a rounds gaurantee and a reputation for testing emerging big men.

The 32-year-old has upset potential and has only been stopped three times in 17 defeats, an impressive enough staff considering he operates in a world where one punch can end a fight.

Not to mention, all of those stoppage losses have come in the latter rounds of a six, eight and 10-rounders – and considering ‘Wavey’ trades leather with him over four and in just his second pro outing, the fight appears destined to go to the cards.

But Fakayode doesn’t see it that way. He claims he carries his own destiny in his heavy hands and manifests his own future in his spiteful approach.

The Unit 3 trained boxer doesn’t see his Finn Valley foe as a threat, rather he sees him as a chance to make a statment.

“I’ve done my homework on my opponent. He is a tough tough durable lad and he knows how to box,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He is a good mover, moves his head well and knows how to last. He’s done 10 rounds, eight rounds and very few four rounders. He has only been stopped three times and those stoppages have come in the longer round fights. He is not going to go down easy,

“So when I do get out of there – because it is going to happen – it will be a big statement,” he adds before explaining why he is so knockout keen.

“I need that momentum to propel myself into what I want to achieve in the near future, which is being recognised on the international stage, being signed by a big promoter, branding, sponsorship all of that. I need to show that razzle dazzel. I want to show my power, my explosiveness, my boxing ability all of that.”

It’s big talk from one of three Irish pro heavies on the scene at present. It’s also talk he feels he can back up after his first round debut stoppage win.

“It felt great to get the knock out,” he says of his debut.

“That was what I was expecting, that was what I was going for. It was a good way to burst onto the scene, and because I was talking a lot about knockouts beforehand, it was good to back up my talk with action and get the knockout in good style.”

It was a bright start from and he means to go on just as he started.

“Every time I step into the ring I’m trying to take someone’s head off, albeit in a smart way. I know what I posess and I know I can be a spiteful puncher when I get in the ring with someone. I’m always trying to win in good fashion.”

The heavyweight fights in Donegal for the first time, indeed vists Donegal for the first time this weekend and is hoping to make an impression.

“I’m very excited to fight in Donegal,” he says.



“My manager Jason Quigley is from there and has very good things to say. I’m excited to put on a great show and a great perfromance for the fans of Donegal. I’m hoping to build a fan base there.”

