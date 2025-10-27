Lewis Crocker and his Amateur Clubs Honoured By Belfast City Council

Belfast City Council has honoured two Belfast Boxing Clubs and their former member, now World Champion, Lewis Crocker.

Lewis, the newly crowned IBF World Welterweight Champion, was accorded a special civic reception in City Hall last night, hosted by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, to mark his recent achievements in the boxing ring – he claimed the vacant belt when he beat Paddy Donovan by way of a split decision in a dramatic rematch at Windsor Park in September.

Lewis was formerly a member of Cairn Lodge and Holy Trinity Boxing Clubs, and young members of both clubs were invited to attend the cross-community event.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “I’m so pleased to host this special event for Lewis and give his achievements the recognition they deserve.

“I’ve known the Crocker family for many years, and they epitomise everything that’s great about sport in our city – the hard work and selflessness of parents, volunteers and coaches to lift young people up and help them achieve their dreams.

“Lewis is such a positive role model, particularly for young boys living in working class communities where barriers to education, sport and wellbeing can still be a real issue. He shows that, if you work hard enough at something, you really can make your dreams come true. His words to boxers from clubs city-wide tonight have been inspirational – let’s hope this is the first of many more sporting victories for our young athletes.”

Lewis Crocker said: “It’s always special to be at events like this. Growing up in Sandy Row, you don’t think you’re going to be coming to City Hall to speak to young kids and other boxers about your journey, so I’m thankful and grateful to be here.

“It’s been a long journey to become world champion, a lot of sacrifices have been made to make it to this point, and I’m already starting to focus on what I need to do to make it to the next stage of my career.”