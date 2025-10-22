“Sign Me Up – I’m a Superstar!”: Confident Daniel Fakayode Sends Message to Boxing’s Big Promoters After Explosive Debut

Confident Daniel Fakoyede wasted no time letting the boxing world know he’s open for business.

The 23-year-old made a mini statement inside the ring when he punched for pay for the first time on JB Promotions ‘A New Dawn’ card earlier this month.

The heavyweight made an even louder one outside it, calling on the sport’s biggest promoters to pick up the phone.

“Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, Ben Shalom, Golden Boy, Top Rank — come on, man, sign me up! I’m here, I’m a free agent. It’s first dibs for me, man — first come, first gets,” Fakayode declared when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

Oozing self-belief, the Unit 3 big man insists he has the full package both in and out of the ring.

“I have the skills, I have the bravado, I have the personality and the character. I’m a superstar,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting me out there and letting people see me. The right promoter will want to do that for me — I’m here, I’m available, shout me!”

The debutant had barely broken a sweat before forcing the referee’s intervention, landing a big early shot that brought an abrupt end to his professional bow.

“I wanted the fight to go on a bit longer, to get into my rhythm more — but look, the shot was there, I took it, and the ref stopped it. I really, really enjoyed that — the whole process, the changing room, the walkout, hearing my supporters screaming my name. As soon as I got in the ring, I was zoned in and I accomplished the job,” he added before revealing a desire to get back out again soon.

“Hopefully another fight before the end of the year — I’ll sell tickets, I’ll do what needs to be done. I need to get out there and show my skills, take the stage as I should,” he said.

Fakoyede even joked about asking Boxing Union of Ireland boss Mel Crystal to bend the rules to get him back out sooner.

“Someone said the BUI has a rule against it — I said to Mel Crystal, please change the rules for me. Just for me alone — I’m a superstar, I need to fight!”

