Kellie Harrington Returns to the Ring in December

Kellie Harrington has taken the gloves off the hook.

Irish boxing’s only double Olympic gold medal winner has confirmed she will come out of retirement.

The European and World gold medal winner stepped away from competitive action after retaining her lightweight Olympic gold medal in Paris over a year ago.

She returned to training earlier this year and has now revealed she will climb back through competitive ropes.

Speaking to the Irish Times, the 35-year-old said she would enter the National Elites in January.

The Dublin favourite is planning on taking a one-fight-at-a-time approach and hasn’t declared any Olympic LA 2028 ambitions. However, the St Mary’s BC boxer will wear the Irish crest in an international friendly against Italy in December, suggesting close links to the High Performance remain.

“I’ve had a year of living somewhat normal. And normal is not for me, for now,” she said.

“That’s the good thing about life, we’re allowed to make our minds up, we’re allowed to change them again and make it back up and change it again.

“I’ll be 36 in December. So, why not? I’m saying nothing about the [2028] Olympics or anything like that. But I do just think, imagine if I didn’t give it another go. I’m fit, I’m kind of healthy. I have a few niggles at the moment but in general I’m healthy. So why wouldn’t I?

“It’s all small steps. The biggest step is the [Olympic] qualifiers in 2027, in Istanbul in Turkey, probably in July. But that’s only a blink of an eye away really. And look, it could be all over by January anyway. If I step into the ring and I lose a fight, it’s fine because nobody has died. I’ll get out and I’ll still hopefully be healthy and it’s only a loss.”

High Performance Director Jon Mackey said they are delighted the 11-time National Champion has decided to box again.

“IABA’s High Performance Unit has supported Kellie with an individualized training programme over the last year as she tapered down post-Paris, which assisted her in working with teammates and High Performance coaches. She’s remained active, and very much part of High Performance life over the last 12 months . We’re delighted Kellie has made the decision to return to the ring, and contest for her 12th Elite title next January at the home of Irish Boxing, and to prepare for that with a special event at the Mansion House on December 2nd. We’ve supported Kellie through every decision she’s made about her career over the last 15 years, and we’re honoured to continue to do so.”