‘Saturday Night It’s Just About Showing It’ – Kennedy Ready to Prove a Point in Donegal Return

“Saturday night it’s just about showing it.”

That’s the line that jumps out — simple, direct, and telling. For David Kennedy, this weekend in Donegal isn’t about talk, promises, or predictions. It’s about proof.

After nearly a year away from the ring, the return itself is significant. An injury sustained in his last outing forced ‘The Bomber’ into an unwanted spell on the sidelines, disrupting momentum and delaying plans.

“I got injured in my last fight and it kept me on the sidelines for a couple of months but we’re back now and looking forward to this Saturday,” he tells Irish-boxing.com when discussing his clash in Finn Valley set for this Saturday.

Eight weeks of hard training have laid the groundwork. Now comes the moment to translate that work under the lights. “We have trained very hard the past 8 weeks and Saturday night it’s just about showing it.”

The Wexford native admits his clash on the Jason Quigley-promoted show is partly about re-establishing rhythm.

“For me it’s just about finding my feet again and staying as active as I can this year,” he says. “Just hoping to get more experience under the pro lights and will stand to me as we move forward.”

There is an air of mystery surrounding opponent Alex Frantisek Dzubak, who has a knockout win and two points reverses on a small slate.

“I’m fighting a guy he’s 1-2 so it’s a bit of the unknown,” he notes, confident that preparation will carry him through.

It’s also an opportunity Kennedy is grateful for. A slot on the card provides the platform — and in boxing, platform is everything. “Yeah it’s a great opportunity thanks to Jay Quigley and She’s Sports for having me on and a great way to kick the year off,” he adds.