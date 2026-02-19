Cruise Control – Jason Myers Plans to Cruise to Cruiserweight No.1

Jason Myers believes it’s time to shift gears as he plans to cruise toward the cruiserweight number 1 slot.

The ambitious Galway native believes the apprenticeship phase is complete — and now the journey toward the top of the domestic division begins in earnest.

With his fifth professional outing doubling as his first scheduled six-rounder, Myers says the move isn’t just about rounds — it’s about direction.

And that direction points firmly toward the number one spot.

“I’m hoping to build up to a title fight and stamp my name as the top cruiserweight in the country,” he told Irish-Boxing.com. “I think now is the right time to start building towards that.”

Doing six rounds makes ‘Hands of Stone’ title eligible, and he says he is more than ready for the extra work.

“I’ve done enough four-rounders. Only one went the distance against a tough man. My fifth fight is the right time for my first six-rounder.”

It’s a natural progression rather than a leap. A fighter growing into the weight, into the tempo, and into his own ambitions.

“I’m excited to move up to six rounds. We’ve been training for six heavy rounds since before Christmas. I understand the pace is brought down a little bit, but all the spars I’ve had leading up to this have been wars, so I’m ready for six hard rounds.”

The exciting prospect fights in Galway for the third time in his pro career when he trades leather with Jiri Svacina at the Finn Valley Centre on Saturday.

The previous two fights ended within the first round, although he doesn’t feel the need to maintain the streak.

“If it goes past the first it doesn’t really matter. Once I stick to the game plan and perform well, I’ll be happy with that. But if the stoppage comes, it’ll be a bonus.”