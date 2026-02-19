Cork’ Cathal Crowley: Real-Life Tragedy Put First Career Defeat Into Perspective

Cathal Crowley knows the pain of real loss, and as a result, he didn’t feel prolonged hurt after his first career loss.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter suffered a defeat for the first time since turning over when he fought Kevin Cronin in and all action Cork – Kerry battle last time out.

The Rebel County super middle admits defeat didn’t taste nice, but points out it didn’t leave a lasting sour taste in his mouth.

The 24-year-old was able to put things into perspective. The ring loss didn’t compare in terms of agony to losing two friends last year.

“I handled the defeat well, to be fair,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Last year I lost two of my close friends; losing a boxing fight didn’t have a scratch on those two losses.”

Crowley was also aided by the fact that he felt he had done enough to beat the experienced Kingdom Warrior.

“I also thought i won, so it didn’t really feel like a defeat,” he adds before claiming he also took more than just solace from his performance.

“I think my stock rose if anything. I proved I’m not all talk, put on a show in an entertaining fight and I’m just one win away from fighting for that Irish title again.”

The Paschal Collins trained fighter hopes that win comes at the Parachaoil Hall on Saturday night.

Crowley fights well travelled Pole Adam Cieslak over six in his native county and is looking forward to some home comforts.

“It feels great to be back fighting in Cork for the first time in two years. There’s nothing better than waking up in your own bed and going having a scrap in front of all your friends and family.

“The Kevin fight was a great learning fight for me, I answered a lot of questions for myself & I can’t wait to show some of what I learned this Saturday.”

The Cork boxer is expecting a durable foe but does hint at an early night.

“I’m expecting a tough, durable test in Adam. He’s an experienced fighter who’s only been stopped by top prospect and I’m aiming to add my name to that lis

“I’ll win by any means necessary, but the last time I fought in Cork, I got my quickest knockout so don’t blink.”