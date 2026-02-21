A Symphony Of Action – Fight Night at the Valley – LIVE RESULTS

It’s a busy night for Irish boxing.

Two shows play out at opposite ends of the country, with Jason Quigley and Sheer Sports bringing boxing all the way up to Donegal, and Martin Horgan and Siam Warriors running a show in the south of the country in Cork.

Christina Desmond headlines at the Parochial Hall on a card that includes former BUI Celtic champion Graham McCormack, Cork favourite Cathal Crowley, a debut for Kuba Pielesz and a homecoming for Aaron Donaghue.

Aodhan Byrne debuts in Finn Valley with Jason Myers looking to go 5-0 on the bill. Also appearing are heavyweight Daniel Fakoyede, Thomas Myers and David Kennedy.

Irish-boxing.com will be ringside at both bills, and you can follow the action HERE.

Refresh the page for the latest results.

DONEGAL

Jason Myers defeats Jiri Svacina 60-54

DONEGAL

David Kennedy defeats Alex Frantisek Dzubak 40-36

CORK

Graham McCormack defeats Daniel Przewieslik 59-55

DONEGAL

Daniel Fakoyede defeats German Skobenko 39-36

CORK

Kuba Pielezs defeats Jakub Laskowski 39-37

CORK

Aaron O’Donoghue stops Sebastian Krakowski in the third round

DONEGAL

Aodhan Byrne defeats Marian Wesolowski 40-36

DONEGAL

Thomas Myers defeats Patryk Polasik 59-55

CORK

Cathal Crowley stops Adam Cieslak in Round 5

CORK

Christina Desmond defeats Johana Rajmont 80-72