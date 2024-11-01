WATCH – Padraig McCrory Topped SSE ARENA Card

Padraig McCrory returns to the ring in Belfast tonight.

‘The Hammer’ tops a Conlan Boxing bill at the SSE Arena in his first fight since suffering defeat to Edgar Berlanga nine months ago.

The 36-year-old faces a test against hard-hitting Colombian Leonard Carrillo. Sixteen of his 17 wins have come by way of stoppage.

The card also hosts an interesting test for Kurt Walker. The Olympian fights confident American Rudy Garcia in a ’50-50′ clash.

It doesn’t get much more 50-50 than the Irish title fight between old rivals Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr while Matthew Boreland is in an interesting fight with two-time Scottish title challenger Calum Turnbull.

Two weight Irish champion Colm Murphy also sees action as does former European Champion Tommy McCarthy. Brandon McCarthy makes his Irish debut and Gareth Dowling, Teo Alin and Jack O’Neill all fight for the second time as pros.

The card is scheduled to glove off at 5pm and can be watch on ProBox HERE,