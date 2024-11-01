LIVE UPDATES – Padraig McCrory Topped Conlan Boxing SSE Arena Card

Padraig McCrory returns to the ring in Belfast tonight.

‘The Hammer’ tops a Conlan Boxing bill at the SSE Arena in his first fight since suffering defeat to Edgar Berlanga nine months ago.

The 36-year-old faces a test against hard-hitting Colombian Leonard Carrillo. Sixteen of his 17 wins have come by way of stoppage.

The card was set to host an interesting test for Kurt Walker, as the Olympian was scheduled to fight confident American Rudy Garcia, with the bout unfortunately being cancelled earlier today.

It doesn’t get much more 50-50 than the Irish title fight between old rivals Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr while Matthew Boreland is in an interesting fight with two-time Scottish title challenger Calum Turnbull.

Two weight Irish champion Colm Murphy also sees action as does former European Champion Tommy McCarthy. Brandon McCarthy makes his Irish debut and Gareth Dowling, Teo Alin and Jack O’Neill all fight for the second time as pros.

Irish-Boxing.com will be filing live reports from each fight below.

Tommy McCarthy v Ryan Labourn

Slow and methodical start from McCarthy, testing the range with jabs and feints to keep Labourn to the outside, not much strikes thrown with conviction from either man in the first round, certainly epitomising a real feeling out process.

Similar start in the second round, with McCarthy taking control of the centre of the ring keeping Labourn to the outside with his jab, Labourn trying to close the distance lunged forward on occasion, with McCarthy countering with body shots. McCarthy, perhaps conserving his energy for later rounds, just ‘touching’ Labourn with his strikes.

Ramping up his action a bit more midway through the third round, McCarthy starts to put a bit more power behind his strikes, whilst still utilising his jab effectively, McCarthy drew his attention to the body of Labourn with looping hooks to the Englishman, with not much landing. Nevertheless, the Belfast man seems to be kicking into gear a bit more.

The ‘kick into gear’ from McCarthy midway through the third certainly carrying into the fourth, as the Belfast man went back to the well once more, doubling and tripling up with the jab, knocking his adversary’s head back on occasion with the strike, before drawing his attention to the body of Labourn once more.

McCarthy, seems to be growing into the fight as it goes on ramping up his activity as the bout goes on, utilising the jab very well again in the fifth and sixth, and landing a couple of hooks to the body as Labourn tried to close the distance, with the Belfast man certainly cruising his way to a comfortable decision win.

With the official judges decision in, Tommy McCarthy cruises his way to a comfortable 60-54 decision win.

Colm Murphy v Erick Omar Lopez

Establishing his reach from early on, Murphy kept Lopez to the outside with a snappy jab along with slick footwork as ‘Posh Boy’ evaded the big looping strikes from his significantly shorter adversary, with Lopez lunging forward on occasion, but Murphy simply wasn’t there.

Murphy certainly putting his stamp on the what range the fight takes place at in the second round, as the Belfast-man took to the centre of the ring from early on, not letting Mexico’s Lopez inside, again using his jab impressively both to the body and the head, landing swift significant strikes to the head of Lopez.

The third round continuing in the same vain as the second, with Murphy dictating striking range, and Lopez recognising it, as the Mexican dropped his hands and beckoned Murphy into a corner to try lure ‘Posh Boy’ away from his stringent gameplan, the most significant strike of the round came via a stinging hook from Murphy to the body of Lopez near the end of the round.

A very comfortable fourth for Murphy, with Lopez fading quite a bit in the fifth, as the Mexican fighter’s lunging efforts to land on Murphy have been unsuccessful for the duration of the fight, as Murphy is simply too mobile, evading the incoming shots, and countering with his own.

Still fresh as ever in the sixth and final round, Murphy let Lopez know by ‘dancing’ around the Mexican in the middle of the ring. Lopez, back to his tricks again beckoning Murphy forward to no avail, as ‘Posh Boy’ protects his ‘0’ and cruises to a dominant 60-54 decision win.

Gareth Dowling v Christian Lopez Flores

Quick start as expected from the ‘Jacker’ as the Dubliner takes to the centre of the ring with a blistering start, pressing Lopez Flores to the ropes with big heavy hook shots to both the body and head, with Lopez Flores landing a hook of his own during an exchange.

Dowling following up a quick start in the first with a busy second and third round, by not giving Lopez Flores an inch to breathe, keeping his opponent against the ropes again ripping to the body and head with thundering hooks, which are definitely after having a visual affect on Lopez Flores as his face has began to turn a bright red as a result from the heavy hands of ‘The Jacker’

Finishing strong down the stretch in the fourth and final round, Dowling goes back to the well once more and look’s to be chasing the finish, putting a lot behind his strikes. With the fight going to the distance and Dowling getting the nod by way of a 40-36 decision win.

Teo Alin v Joshua Ocampo

A big reception as expected for Teo Alin following his debut in the SSE Arena back in August, as Cookstown graduate get’s to work early doors pressing Ocampo to the ropes from the start of the first round, landing lightning quick hooks and uppercuts against the ropes, with Ocampo shelling up to try and defend against the onslaught.

On the front foot once again from the beginning of the second round and throughout the third, Teo Alin presses Ocampo to the ropes once more. Alin, looking a lot more confident and powerful than his debut in August, putting relentless pressure on his adversary with thundering hooks to the body and head of Ocampo, leading to the Columbian to shell up and swiftly move away. With Alin getting a visible wince out of Ocampo midway through the second and third round by way of heavy strikes to the body.

“Let’s go Teo, Let’s Go” rings out through the SSE Arena going into the fourth and final round, as the Cookstown faithful get behind their fighter, who has kept an immense pace and put unrelenting pressure on Ocampo throughout the bout, carrying his energy the whole way through, finishing the bout just as strong as he started, with Alin winning via a 40-36 decision.

Jack O’Neill v Stephen Maguire

Youth, reach, and technical superiority definitely the story of the opening two rounds, as ‘Wacko’ Jack O’Neill comfortably controls the pace of the fight thus far, keeping Maguire at range with sharp footwork, switching of stances, along with a very snappy jab. Maguire, leading with the head and swinging for the fences, walked into an uppercut multiple times, throughout the first two rounds. Maguire’s looping efforts only barely glancing the head of O’Neill in the second round.

Another strong round from O’Neill in the third, catching Maguire as he tried to close the distance on occasion once again, with 10 seconds remaining in the round, Maguire looked to lunge forward and ‘Wacko’ countered with a swift right hand, briefly knocking Maguire down, with the referee considering it more of a stumble and not starting his count.

Fourth and final round goes in the favour of Jack O’Neill as the Belfast Boy found a real home for the straight right hand, hurting Maguire on occasion, but was composed enough to note over engage and chase the finish, cruising to a comfy 40-36 decision win.

Matty Boreland v Callum Turnbull

A blistering exchange to start the bout as both men trade shots within the first ten seconds, Turnbull getting the better of the initial exchange. ‘Bam Bam’ landed heavy shots of his own against the ropes, stunning Turnbull who recovered quickly, and landed a clean straight left snapping back the head of Boreland.

Turnbull, the southpaw, certainly found a home for the straight left hand in the first round, which seemed to trouble Boreland before a slight adjustment in the second round, preventing Turnbull from landing the shot at will. Another high intensity round nonetheless, full of “rock’em sock’em” striking exchanges.

The tide turned in Turnbull’s favour in the third and fourth, as the Scotsman found a home for the aforementioned left hand on multiple occasions throughout the third, stunning Boreland at times as he seems to be leaving his right hand too low when guarding from incoming strikes, before landing a clean combination at the end of the fourth which got a great reaction from Boreland’s Coleraine faithful.

Interesting start to the fifth, with Boreland landing a jab followed by a right uppercut, with Turnbull countering again with his patented left hand. Constant action throughout the round, every shot Boreland threw or landed provoking a huge response out of the crowd, and perhaps pushed him into getting too ahead of himself as he walked into a left hand yet again.

Really back and forth in the sixth and seventh round, the story of the fight thus far could nearly be put down to Boreland throwing a flurry of heavy strikes, only for Turnbull to counter with a mean left hand over the top. Midway through the sixth round blood appeared to pour from the nose of Turnbull, with ‘Bam Bam’ landing one of the biggest strikes of the round, and possibly the fight shortly after, which came through a straight right hand sending Turnbull’s gumshield flying out of the ring.

Both men meeting in the centre for the eight and final round, with Turnbull landing a snappy jab right from the off. Really tough fight to call throughout, with Boreland swarming Turnbull, who countered beautifully on occasion and seemed to land the cleaner strikes.

Ruadhan Farrell v Conor Kerr

Quick start as expected for the BUI Irish Super Bantamweight Title, with ‘King Con’ ducking low to try and get inside the guard of the long, rangy ‘Rudy’ Farrell. High intensity opening two rounds, with Kerr trying to dictate the pace of the fight by pressuring Farrell to the ropes who shelled up and circled out back to range on occasion, when at range Farrell’s approach is primarily through that of straight’s and jab’s trying to catch Kerr whilst he tries close the distance.

Similar approach from both men in the third, with both having quite considerable success in doing so making the bout very hard to call three rounds in, appears to be a smear of blood on the back of Kerr, difficult to figure out where it’s come from.

‘Rudy’ seeming to come into his own as the rounds go on, utilising his reach advantage keeping Kerr at range with jabs, hooks, and straights for the majority of the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, it hasn’t been all Farrell’s way though as when Kerr managed to close the distance he ripped to the body of Farrell throughout the middle rounds of the fight.

Kerr with success early on in the seventh, pressing Farrell against the ropes and unleashing a barrage to Rudy’s midsection, who yet again composedly circled to the outside and picked his shots on Kerr from range, as well as landing hooks and uppercuts from in close.

Kerr bringing the heat again in the eight and ninth round, closing Rudy Farrell down, staying in his face with relentless pace and pressure, even stunning Farrell late in the eight round with a short sharp hook from in close, nevertheless two close rounds heading into the tenth.

Cracking end to a great fight, very very hard to call throughout, either man could edge it, having their own considerable success right throughout the duration of the bout.

Rudy Farrell gets the nod via unanimous decision and is the new Irish Super Bantamweight Champion.

Robbie Davies Jr v Javier Fortuna

Close throughout the first and second, not much action from either man, with Fortuna trying to close the distance and both men tying up in the clinch quite a bit, and the pair ending up on the canvas midway through the first.

Similar third and fourth to the preceding two rounds, Davies Jr more the aggressor putting the pressure on Fortuna, pressing him against the ropes and putting his weight on him to tire out the Dominican, with Davies Jr throwing more than his adversary throughout the fourth.

Strong round from Davies Jr again in the fifth, not throwing a hell of a lot of strikes with both tying up quite a bit, with Davies Jr keeping Fortuna’s back to the ropes whilst clinched.