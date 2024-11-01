Lavin a Laugh – Eoghan Lavin Laugh’s off Scholer Smacktalk

Eoghan Lavin believes the ultra-confident Remi Scholer will play into his big punching hand in Birmingham on Saturday night.

The Mayo man boxes for the third time in his career, when he trades leather on Queensberry’s TNT, broadcast Magnificent Seven bill.

The 21-year-old takes on a vocal and confident foe for the first time since he ditched the vest.

The French man comes predicting victory and promising to sleigh another Queensberry prospect. The 36-year-old, who gave Craig O’Brien a good fight in Frank Warren favourite Jack Oliphant earlier this career and has been promising to upset the apple cart again.

Scholer says Queensberry have made a mistake in putting Lavin in with him.

The approach prompts Lavin to smile and he warns Scholer may be in for a rude awakening come Saturday night.

“He knocked out Jack Oliphant, heavily knocked him out, so I know he’s going to come,” Lavin tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve seen a couple of social media posts that he’s put up. He’s fired shots at Queensborough, saying Queensbury’s made the same mistake twice and that they’ve brought him back to do another job. But we’ll see, look I’m a different fighter than Jack Oliphant. He should know someone that’s going to come and open up on me early, they’re making a mistake. They better get their hands back quick.”