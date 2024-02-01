Roddy Collins showed just why is the World Champion Belt carrier in the Celtic Warriors gym this week.



The former Bohemians footballer manager and brother to one of Ireland’s greatest ever boxers Steve Collins revealed his role in the family boxing business when speaking on the Tommy Tiernan Show recently.



While Steve and Paschal did the fighting – and the latter the coaching – ‘The Rodfather’ was the belt carrier – and of course the massive character was good at it.



Indeed, according to him he was the best.



“I was the world champion belt carrier, not boxer, I used to walk into the ring with the belt. Right?

“You come down, and the entourage comes in,” he said on the RTE show.



“There are 20-odd thousand people on the screen. I’ve got the belt, and I’m full of adrenaline, I’m killing everyone. And I’m going by his opponent and I’m going, ‘your f*cking getting it pal’ and walk around and come round to his trainers, ‘Your getting it too!’”.



The interview, and that belt-carrying piece in particular, grabbed attention with many praising ‘pure gent’ Collins.



And just in case the public didn’t believe the Dubliner he showed off his belt-carrying prowess in Blanch this week.



A hilarious clip online shows Collins carrying a strap with the same pride and gusto he’d have done for the ‘Celtic Warrior’.



This time the much loved League of Ireland character was in Paschal Collin’s Celtic Warrior Gym and parading behind Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic, the Croat who has moved his training to Dublin.



