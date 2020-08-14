WATCH: Carl Frampton and Mick Conlan Weigh-Ins and Head-to-Heads







The fights are on.

Carl Frampton and Mick Conlan both successfully weighed in today ahead of their respective bouts at the York Hall in London.

Frampton faces Scot Darren Traynor in the Top Rank / Queensberry main event while Conlan takes on Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht in the chief support.

Both took to the scales today for the behind-closed-doors clashes and all went to plan.

A lightweight bout, due to the relatively late change of opponent, Frampton and Traynor had to come in at or below 135lbs (9 stone, 9 pounds / 61.23kg) and both did so.

First up it was replacement Traynor and the Aberdeen man scaled 9 stone, 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Then it was the turn of Frampton who came in at a career-heaviest 9 stone, 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Facing off, it was respectful as expected, with Frampton looking to quickly deal with this fight and move towards a shot at WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring

Conlan is moving down to super bantamweight (122lbs) but tomorrow is his final contest at featherweight (126lbs / 9 stone / 57.15kg)

Opponent Takoucht, a two-time European champion, is a fully-fledged feather and came in just above the limit at 9 stone, 9 ounces.

Conlan came in slightly lighter at 9 stone, 4 ounces and it was a slightly more intense face-off with the veteran.

*** Limerick welter Paddy Donovan is also in action, taking on Des Newton but this weigh-in was not shown on the official stream ***

Watch the weigh-ins and head-to-heads below:

