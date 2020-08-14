Niall Kennedy misses out on Martin Bakole and Dave Allen Fight Camp bouts







Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] was in the picture for a major fight on the big Matchroom pay-per-view next Saturday but, again, the Wexford heavyweight has had no luck.

It has emerged this week that Kennedy was being considered to face Dave Allen [18(15)-5(3)-2] at Fight Camp and also was put forward as a potential opponent for Congolese boogeyman Martin Bakole [15(12)-1(1)].

Sadly though, nothing materialised from this for Kennedy.

The Gorey Garda has not boxed since last August when an unfortunate back injury saw him fall to Devin Vargas.

36-year-old Kennedy has kept training alongside being a frontline worker during lockdown and was in the frame for some big bouts in Essex.

However, a proposed clash with the popular Allen fell through and his willingness to step in and face Bakole once Sergey Kuzmin withdrew from their clash fell on deaf ears.

The fight with the inconsistent-but-charming Allen appears to have been the likelier bout.

The Doncaster crowd favourite told IFL TV that “it was possibly an eight rounder… I was going to fight the Irish kid.”

“Money wasn’t even discussed but it was the right fight. It was really winnable, I thought ‘that’s a really good fight, that’s the kind of fight that I need’. I don’t want to fight the journeymen and I don’t want to fight way above my level.”

“I want a good, solid fight, 50-50 probably me and him, good fight, and I was happy just to take it for whatever. But that fell through.”

Kennedy’s manager and trainer, Paschal Collins, then offered to step in for Russian Kuzmin on the Whyte-Povetkin topped bill which also features the Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon rematch.

Alas, while Bakole’s trainer Billy Nelson was up for the fight, this offer fell on deaf ears.

As you know we were waiting on an offer 3 weeks ago with @niallbaskennedy Billy unfortunately nobody besides yourself contact us ?? — Packie Collins (@packycollins) August 12, 2020

Kennedy remains in training and told Irish-Boxing that “we would all have accepted the fights but unfortunately they never materialised into offers.”

“I know Martin and Dave and they’re both top lads, nice men.”

“36 now, I need it sooner than later, haven’t boxed in a year with injury and COVID so it’s been a bad year.”