WATCH: Brilliant Matchroom Eric Donovan mini-documentary







Eric Donovan looks to make it big this Friday night and ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ has been given the full Matchroom treatment.

The Kildare featherweight steps into the away corner at Fight Camp in Essex but is more than a live dog against Zelfa Barrett.

Building the clash, Matchroom have this evening released a mini-documentary charting Donovan’s story.

The video, shot by Ally McKenzie at Clann Naofa Boxing Club in Muirhevnamor, features interviews with Donovan and coach Kenneth Egan.

Donovan tells of how “destiny awaits” on August 14th following an arduous journey both inside and outside of the ring.

It’s top quality stuff and certainly raises the excitement another notch or two ahead of the weekend.

Watch the documentary in full below:

