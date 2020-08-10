Insta ‘cry baby’ – Stevie McKenna reveals Ryan Garcia has been sending ‘bitchy’ messages







Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] claims Ryan Garcia [20(17)-0] has been in touch ‘bitching’ and ‘crying’ after their public spar spat.

The Monaghan fighter told Irish-Boxing.com the Instagram sensation has been using the social media platform for purposes other than promotion.

According to the ‘Hitman’, the 22-year-old Golden Boy lightweight has been in his DMs and the tone of the messages have motivated the early days pro to continue to publicly goad the American.

“He has been sending me bitchy DMs on Instagram he’s crying like a baby. Deep down he knows I laid it on him during our spar and he has never quite got over it,” McKenna told Irish-Boxing.com.

McKenna, the older of the two pro boxing brothers, caused quite a stir when he predicted Luke Campbell would stop the young hotshot in their proposed world title fight.

The Smithborough fighter surmising he had it much easier in the sparring ring with Garcia than he did with the Olympian. In fact he went as to suggest he all but forced the well-supported rising star to quit.

Garcia, who claims the spar went the other way, may be forgiven for taking umbrage with the fact McKenna broke the ‘silence around sparring’ rules.

McKenna’s conscience remains clear regardless. The Sheer Sports-managed prospect says he gave an honest answer to a question put his way.

“I had nothing planned. I was asked my opinion on who I thought would win the fight between Garcia and Campbell. I honestly stated that I thought Garcia would get knocked out based on having sparred him previously,” he adds before explaining why he has continued public war of words.

I think @KingRyanG took too many punches that day his memory is hazy 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tb4SZTVNfW — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) August 5, 2020

@KingRyanG Is still crying in my dms 🤦🏻‍♂️ What should I do with him ? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HgcZgzWRO2 — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) August 6, 2020

“I normally don’t be so vocal but his bitchy DMs he sent me provoked me to react publicly.”



The fallout from the fallout has been positive for McKenna.

In the last week or so he has gone from a hard hitting aggressive prospect known within boxing circles to public enemy #1 in terms of Garcia’s near-five million social media following – and he claims there are more that want to see him stop the American.

In that regard he has also managed to create interest in a clash between him and a known name who could afford to turn down $200,000 to fight over the summer.

It wasn’t the intention, but McKenna has noticed the benefits of being vocal.

“I’m okay with it, All talk good or bad is great for boxing, it helps promote big fights. “

“To be honest, I didn’t expect such a response, I can see that this is a fight that would excite the fans. It would create a lot of attention. The feedback I have received has been terrific,” he continues before expanding on the potential all this could lead to an in ring rivalry.

“Everyone wants to see me knock him out.

“I think I am a viable option and I think this would be a great fight for me, Garcia has never really been tested and I think I would be a difficult opponent with my aggressive style of fighting, I know he doesn’t like pressure and also think he is weak around the middle for body punches.”

Like his younger brother, Aaron, 23-year-old McKenna has seen his keep- busy plans delayed because of lockdown, but he hopes to be out soon.

“I am hoping to be out ASAP. This pandemic has threw a spanner in the works but I have continued with my training throughout it and I am always ready when I get the call.”