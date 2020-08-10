Frampton confirms Traynor fight – “I feel like he’s a better opponent”







Darren Traynor has now been officially confirmed as Carl Frampton’s opponent for this Saturday’s card in London.

‘The Jackal’ will face Aberdeen lightweight Traynor [16(7)-3(2)] at the BT Sport studios following the withdrawal of Vahram Vardanyan due to visa issues.

Three-weight Scottish champion Traynor was ‘suggested’ in the aftermath of this withdrawal by his team and they confirmed that the fight was on this morning.

A change of opponent just a few days out looked to have been the latest bout of bad luck for Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] but the Belfast boxer is happy with the switch.

The Irish super featherweight said that “I feel like he’s a better opponent as he’s fought at a higher level than Vardanyan, and he’s coming in at lightweight.”

“I haven’t made my debut at super-featherweight yet and I’m already jumping in at lightweight, so that’s obviously a little bit in his favour, but I’m looking forward to not having to struggle at all in fight week and then putting on an explosive show.”

Frampton also confirmed that Traynor was the opponent his management had prepared behind the scenes in anticipation of issues with Vardanyan.

BREAKING – CHANGE OF OPPONENT 🔁@RealCFrampton reveals a new opponent for Saturday night… pic.twitter.com/oQWXLj2XiJ — Inside Fighting (@inside_fighting) August 10, 2020

The 33-year-old said that “I’m delighted to get an opponent over the line. I have to credit MTK Global for seeing there could have been issues with the original opponent getting into the country, and have been paying Darren Traynor for a number of weeks to train.”

“He’ll be in decent shape and will be up for it as well. There is no pressure on him, but it is up to me to look good. I want to be taking this guy out and then moving on to think about Jamel Herring.”

“I can’t be complacent in the slightest. I know I’m the big favourite in the fight but I want to win and want to look good, and I want to win by knockout.”

Saturday’s card also features another Belfast title chaser in Mick Conlan who faces recent world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht, while there is an appearance as well for Paddy Donovan.