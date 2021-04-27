Victory not enough for Jason Quigley against son of legend Mosely Jr

A win may not be enough for Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] against Shane Mosley Jr [17(10)-3(0)] according to Andy Lee.

The former world middleweight champion turned coach believes the Donegal fighter has too look good in the must win crossroads fight with the son of a legend.

Quigley takes on the American for the vacant NABO middleweight title on the undercard of Devin Haney’s WBC world lightweight title defence against Jorge Linares in Las Vegas on May 29.

It’s the popular Ballybofey fighter’s first time in the ring in over a year and his first fight of note since his surprise defeat to Tureano Johnson back in the summer of 2019.

It appears victory on the Matchroom and DAZN platform against an in-form and relatively known foe should reopen doors the unfortunate Quigley may have felt closed on him in recent times. However, Lee wants more than just a win.

The Kronk schooled fighter suggests Quigley needs to put on the kind of performance that makes people sit up and take note.

“A good win against Mosley Jr will do wonders for his career and his confidence. He needs a break but he has to make the break, he has to win this fight and look good doing it,” Lee told Boxing Social.

Quigley would previously have been viewed firm favourite going into the fight, which twice fell through early this year. However, the fact he and his Golden Boy stablemate enter the fight on the back of contrasting periods of activity even things up somewhat, warns former middleweight of note Lee.

“[Jason] hasn’t fought in over a year, since January of 2020, so it’s more than a test coming off inactivity. Shane Mosley has been active,” he adds before further emphasising the importance of victory and a performance come next month.

“He has to beat this guy if he has serious intentions of doing anything in the sport. He has worked hard and has been very unfortunate with fights not happening and he deserves a break.”

Win the title and add another scalp to his name and Quigley, who was rumoured to be very close to a fight with Canelo Alvarez last year – and has been looking to trade leather with Jaime Munguia, could be back in the 160lbs mix.

Outlining the plan Lee added: “Get this win and collect the NABO title, then you’ve to defend it in so many days, do that and it’s two good wins. Two good wins against two solid opponents and he’s knocking on the door, that would be the plan.”