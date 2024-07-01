UPDATED – List of Ireland’s European Junior Championship GOLD medal winners

Jason Donoghue and Edward Harty added their names to a distinguished list of Irish boxers on Sunday last.

The Olympic Mulingar and the Portlaoise fight won gold medals at the European Junior (U16) Championships in Sarajevo.

The victories kept up Ireland’s two gold a tournament run.

The top podium finishes were also Ireland’s 18th and 19th gold medal wins at the tournament. Accounting for the fact that Ireland did not send teams to the tournaments in 2020 and 2021, Italy was the fifth year in a row where Ireland won at least two golds.

Paul Stephens of CIE twice won gold at unofficial versions of the tournament in 1994 and 1995 which took place before the EUBC began regular international Junior (formerly Cadet) European Championships. Reigning World Champion Amy Broadhurst is also something of a double winner having taken gold in 2012 before topping the podium in the 2013 Junior EUs (a year in which a full European tournament did not take place).

Irish gold medallists at the European Junior (Under-16) Championships

1991 – Roseto, Italy (Unofficial)

48kg – Patrick Browne (Holy Trinity)

54kg – Michael Blaney (Holy Trinity)

1994 – Patras, Greece (Unofficial)

54kg – Paul Stephens (CIE)

1995 – Elazig, Turkey (Unofficial)

57kg – Paul Stephens (CIE)

2012 – Władysławowo, Poland

57kg – Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

2013 – Keszthely, Hungary (European Union)

48kg – Jacqui Lynch (Golden Gloves)

54kg – Grainne Gavin (Castlebar)

57kg – Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

2013 – Anapa, Russia

63kg – John Joyce (St Michael’s Athy)

2014 – Anapa, Russia

66kg – Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

2015 – Lviv, Ukraine

66kg – Jason Harty (Rathkeale)

2016 – Kaposvar, Bulgaria

57kg – Edward Donovan (OLOL)

2017 – Albena, Bulgaria

60kg – Callum Walsh (Riverstown)

2017 – Sofia, Bulgaria

48kg – Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

75kg – Aoibhe Carrabine (Geesala)

2018 – Anapa, Russia

54kg – Ellie-Mai Gartland (Clonmel)

57kg – Lauren Dempsey (Ryston)

2019 – Galati, Romania

50kg – Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart)

48kg – Mickes Donoghue (St Michael’s Athy)

2022 – Montesilvano, Italy

60kg – Ava Henry (Docklands)

66kg – Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)

2024 – Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L